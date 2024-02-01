Haiti's Escalating Violence: A Humanitarian Crisis Unveiled in U.N. Report

In the wake of relentless violence, Haiti finds itself sinking deeper into a humanitarian crisis, with a shocking escalation in killings, injuries, and kidnappings. A recent U.N. report sheds light on the dire situation, revealing that over 2,300 people were affected by these atrocities from October to December of the previous year—a near 10% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The Scourge of Gang Violence

In the heart of Port-au-Prince, the Cite Soleil slum has become the epicenter of brutal territorial fights following the death of a gang leader, Andrice Isca. The power vacuum left in his wake has sparked vicious conflicts, with one such clash spanning two weeks and resulting in nearly 270 casualties. Embroiled in these battles are the G-9 Family and Allies, a formidable gang federation, and their rivals, G-Pep.

Humanitarian Impact and Rising Kidnappings

The repercussions of these clashes have been nothing short of catastrophic, compelling over 1,000 people to abandon their homes. The cycle of violence continues unabated, with gangs replenishing their ranks from the poverty-stricken communities they dominate. The U.N. report also underscores a worrying surge in kidnappings, with nearly 700 incidents reported across all societal strata. In a chilling new trend, gangs have resorted to sexual violence against women and girls, brazenly sharing videos of these assaults on social media to instill fear.

Children: The Collateral Damage

Children have not been spared from this reign of terror, with over 50 reported killed in the period under review. A 10-year-old boy's execution by the Grand Ravine gang stands as a horrifying testament to the indiscriminate violence. The fallout of gang violence has left over 310,000 people homeless, including an estimated 170,000 children. The number of people affected by violence in the past year has more than doubled compared to 2022, with over 8,400 victims.

In light of this critical situation, the U.N. report has implored the international community to hasten the deployment of a foreign armed force to Haiti. However, the feasibility of such intervention remains uncertain, given a recent court ruling in Kenya that deemed the U.N.-backed deployment of police officers to Haiti unconstitutional.