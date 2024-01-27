Haitian Journalist Fatally Shot by Police Amid Demands for Colleague's Release

In a tragic turn of events in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, an online news site reporter, Romelo Vilsaint, was fatally shot in the head by police during a confrontation. This incident unfolded as journalists gathered, demanding the release of their colleague, Robest Dimanche, detained while covering a protest. Vilsaint's life was tragically cut short near a police station in the Delmas area of the capital.

Witnesses, including a freelance photographer for Agence France-Presse, reported seeing the police fire on the journalists, resulting in Vilsaint's death. Following the shooting, the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd of journalists and citizens gathered around the station. The National Police confirmed Vilsaint's death but refrained from providing further information.

Dimanche’s Detention and Charges

Dimanche, a journalist for Radio Tele Zenith and a spokesperson for the Online Media Collective, was arrested and charged with disturbing public order. The journalist community strongly criticized his treatment and demanded his immediate release. His detention has been viewed as a part of a concerning trend of attacks on the freedom of information.

The journalists' association is not only calling for justice for Vilsaint and Dimanche but also for other recent attacks on journalists in Haiti, including the killing of Garry Tess and the assault on Roberson Alphonse of Le Nouvelliste newspaper. Amidst these growing security concerns, Le Nouvelliste has suspended its print publication.