Haiti Extends State of Emergency Amid Gang Violence, Targeting Prime Minister's Return

PORT-AU-PRINCE, in a decisive move to curb the escalating gang violence, has announced the extension of its state of emergency across the Ouest Department, which houses the nation's capital. This extension, as revealed on Thursday, comes in the wake of increasing attacks by gangs aiming to dethrone the acting Prime Minister during his absence abroad. The declaration, published in Haiti's official gazette, marks a critical juncture in the Caribbean country's ongoing battle against gang dominance, setting the stage for a continued nightly curfew until March 11 and extending the state of emergency till April 3.

Escalation of Gang Violence

The violence in Port-au-Prince has seen a drastic upturn, with gangs seizing control of key infrastructures, including the airport, and orchestrating a series of deadly attacks. This surge in violence has not only led to a significant loss of life but has also sparked a humanitarian crisis, with over 15,000 residents fleeing their homes in search of safety. Gang leaders, emboldened by the absence of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, have been vying for power, further destabilizing the nation. The situation reached a tipping point when gang members set fire to police stations and targeted key buildings, demonstrating their increasing boldness and control.

Government's Response and International Concerns

In response to the crisis, the Haitian government has declared a state of emergency, aiming to restore order and protect civilians from the violence. Prime Minister Ariel Henry's prolonged absence has exacerbated the situation, leaving a power vacuum that gangs have exploited. The international community, including Canada, has been urged to offer cautious support to Haiti, mindful of the complexities and historical challenges of international aid in the region. The violence has also caused distress among the Haitian diaspora, particularly in Montreal, where many are seeking ways to bring their families to safety in Canada.