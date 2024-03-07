Hackney Wick Man Jailed for Decade-Long Sexual Abuse Culminating in Hotel Rape

A Hackney Wick resident, Jose Bantina-Lubangusu, 53, has been sentenced to ten years in prison following a conviction for the prolonged sexual abuse of a young girl, including a rape incident in a Manchester hotel. The sentencing, delivered at Wood Green Crown Court on February 29, 2024, marks the end of a harrowing saga that began when the victim was just 12 years old.

The Onset of Abuse and Legal Proceedings

The court was told that Bantina-Lubangusu's abuse of the girl spanned four years, during which he exploited and manipulated her into compliance. His heinous acts culminated in a rape at Sancha's Hotel, Manchester, in January 2022. Throughout the ordeal, Bantina-Lubangusu groomed his victim, using money as a means to coerce her into sexual activities. The victim, whose identity remains protected, finally confided in her sister in December 2022, leading to Bantina-Lubangusu's arrest and subsequent trial.

Bravery Amidst Adversity

Detective Constable Hannah Burgess, a key figure in the investigation, lauded the victim's courage throughout the legal process. The case against Bantina-Lubangusu was bolstered by an audio recording of him admitting to the abuse, which played a crucial role in securing his conviction. Despite the overwhelming evidence, Bantina-Lubangusu maintained his innocence until the jury's verdict. His conviction also includes a ten-year sexual harm prevention order, aiming to protect the community upon his release.

Community and Legal Repercussions

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the critical importance of vigilance and support for victims of sexual abuse. Detective Constable Burgess hopes that the sentencing will bring some measure of relief and closure to the victim, emphasizing the significance of justice in the healing process. The conviction of Bantina-Lubangusu not only serves as a deterrent but also underscores the legal system's commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and holding perpetrators accountable.