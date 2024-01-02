Hackettstown Resident Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Collision

Valerian Kapanadze, a 48-year-old resident of Hackettstown, has been charged with vehicular homicide, child endangerment, evidence tampering, and several traffic violations following a fatal collision on I-280 in Roseland, New Jersey. The accident took place on Sunday, resulting in the death of Luis Nicheporuck, a 56-year-old man from Randolph, who was standing outside his parked Chevrolet on the highway shoulder.

Highway Tragedy Unfolds

The incident unfolded when Kapanadze’s westbound Ford pickup truck crashed into Nicheporuck and his parked Chevrolet. The impact led to the immediate death of Nicheporuck, turning an otherwise regular Sunday afternoon into a tragic event that has left the local community reeling.

(Also Read: Eight Dead in Nakuru Road Accident: A Wake-Up Call for Road Safety in Kenya)

Multiple Charges for Kapanadze

Despite the absence of other reported injuries, Kapanadze, who was arrested at the scene, is facing multiple charges. Aside from vehicular homicide, he was charged with child endangerment and evidence tampering, the details of which have not been disclosed at this time. He was remanded to the Essex County jail pending a hearing.

(Also Read: Mediahuis Explores Data Collection; Young Woman Dies in Christmas Day Quad Bike Accident)

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the incident is currently underway by the State Police. As the charges of child endangerment and evidence tampering raise additional questions, the incident has become more than a mere traffic violation case. The event has cast a long shadow over Hackettstown and Randolph, and the community eagerly awaits further details on this tragic incident.

Read More