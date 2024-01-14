Habitual Chainsnatchers Arrested in Thane, Linked to 14 Cases

In an admirable display of diligent police work, the Thane Crime Branch Unit V apprehended two seasoned chainsnatchers, Asif Sabbir Sayyad, aged 62, and Bagar Asif Sayyad, aged 38, from the Ambivli area of Kalyan. This arrest, a significant breakthrough, was the result of an investigation into a robbery case that had been registered at the Srinagar police station.

Tip-off Leads to Successful Apprehension

Acting on a credible tip-off, constables Sunil Nikam and Rajesh Thanekar detained the suspects in the Indira Nagar area. The duo had been spotted behaving suspiciously while riding motorcycles, which prompted the officers to take action. During the ensuing interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in multiple chain-snatching incidents, shedding light on their modus operandi.

Link to Multiple Cases

The Sayyads have been linked to a total of 14 cases across different police stations within the Thane commissionerate. Specific instances of their criminal activities were reported at the Chitalsar, Srinagar, Wagle estate, Kapurbawadi, Thane Nagar, and Vartaknagar stations. The revelation has led to a detailed examination of their past activities and the extent of their criminal network.

Recovery of Stolen Goods

Upon their arrest, the police confiscated 141 grams of gold ornaments, two motorcycles, and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused. These items, valued at ₹5.40 lakh, are believed to be the proceeds of their chain-snatching activities. The recovery of these items has brought a measure of relief to their victims and adds a tangible dimension to the duo’s criminal exploits.

The accused were presented before the court and have been placed in police custody until Saturday for further investigation. The proceedings are expected to yield more information about their operations and possibly lead to the identification of more victims.