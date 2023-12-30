en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri After Release from Prison

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:18 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:15 pm EST
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri After Release from Prison

Following a recent release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been instructed by her parole officer to depart from Missouri with immediate effect. The directive, which emerged in the wake of discussions between local law enforcement and the state corrections unit, is believed to be tied to potential security risks in the Kansas City area, where Blanchard had taken up residence.

Blanchard’s Celebrity Status

Blanchard, who gained considerable local fame in a remarkably short time, has been engaging with her fans and media outlets alike. However, this abrupt relocation will prevent her from attending a much-anticipated Chiefs game, where she was scheduled to meet renowned artist Taylor Swift. Blanchard and her husband, who already had procured tickets and Chiefs merchandise, are now en route to their home in Louisiana.

Behind the Scenes

While the specific reasons for this sudden order remain undisclosed, it is speculated that Blanchard’s newfound popularity, following her involvement in her abusive mother’s murder, may have been a factor. Despite the disappointment, Blanchard comprehends the situation and is grateful for her newfound freedom. Her story, which includes a lifetime of abuse at the hands of her mother who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, is set to be featured in an upcoming Lifetime special, ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.’

Life After Prison

The series, airing on January 5, promises to provide a first-hand account of Blanchard’s experiences, offering viewers a unique insight into her life. Earlier, Blanchard was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving more than seven years for her role in her mother’s murder. Her mother, who had convinced Blanchard and everyone around them that Blanchard was suffering from various illnesses, was eventually killed by Blanchard’s boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, upon her instigation.

Despite the tumultuous journey, Blanchard is looking forward to starting her life afresh, with plans for a book launch and a docuseries. As she navigates her way towards forgiveness for her mother and a new reality, her story continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

0
Crime United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toddler Tragically Killed in Ukraine Due to Mother's Intoxication

By Rizwan Shah

Abducted Korean Expatriates Released in Nigeria: A Tale of Hostage Crisis and Triumph

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tragedy in New City: Family of Four Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Copper Theft in British Columbia: A Persistent Threat Despite Stricter Laws

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dismantling the Empire: Mongrel Mob Notorious Leader's Assets Worth $2 ...
@Crime · 53 mins
Dismantling the Empire: Mongrel Mob Notorious Leader's Assets Worth $2 ...
heart comment 0
Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Assault at Tipperary House Party

By BNN Correspondents

Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Assault at Tipperary House Party
False 911 Report in Fresno County: A Stark Reminder of the Consequences

By BNN Correspondents

False 911 Report in Fresno County: A Stark Reminder of the Consequences
Swift Security Response Rescues 21 Kidnapped Individuals in Kogi State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Swift Security Response Rescues 21 Kidnapped Individuals in Kogi State
Urgent Appeal for Information on Missing 14-Year-Old Leah Mullins

By Israel Ojoko

Urgent Appeal for Information on Missing 14-Year-Old Leah Mullins
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
3 mins
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
2023 Orange Bowl: Florida State and Georgia Clash in Miami
3 mins
2023 Orange Bowl: Florida State and Georgia Clash in Miami
2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia
4 mins
2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia
Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
7 mins
Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United's Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat
7 mins
Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United's Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
9 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development
9 mins
Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
13 mins
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
17 mins
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app