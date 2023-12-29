en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Granted Parole, Released from Prison

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:12 pm EST
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Granted Parole, Released from Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a name that has become synonymous with an unusual and high-profile crime, is now a free woman. The 32-year-old was released on parole from Chillicothe Correctional Center after serving approximately 85 percent of her term. The news of her release marks a significant update in a case that has captured the public’s interest, owing to the complex and distressing circumstances surrounding the crime in question.

Behind the Bars for Mother’s Murder

Blanchard was convicted for her role in the fatal stabbing of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Her mother reportedly subjected her to unnecessary medical procedures and lied about her medical conditions, a classic case of Munchausen by proxy syndrome. In a desperate bid for freedom, Gypsy Rose convinced her then-boyfriend to kill her mother.

A Life of Pretense and Abuse

Dee Dee Blanchard had fabricated Gypsy’s medical issues, forcing her to pretend that she was suffering from severe illnesses such as leukemia and muscular dystrophy. The abuse extended to physical aspects as well, with Gypsy being forced to use a wheelchair and feeding tube, despite being perfectly healthy. This manipulation not only duped doctors but the world at large, painting Gypsy as a victim of numerous health issues.

Freedom and Future Plans

Now listed under her married name, Gypsy R. Anderson, she has expressed regret for her actions. Currently married to a Louisiana teacher, Ryan Anderson, she is preparing to share her story in Lifetime’s docuseries ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’ to aid others in abusive relationships. Her narrative, titled ‘Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom’, is set for publication next month.

Blanchard’s case has been the subject of multiple documentaries and a miniseries, illuminating the severity of her plight and the shocking nature of the crime. As she steps into the world as a free woman, her story continues to elicit both intrigue and empathy, leaving a lasting imprint on the discourse around abuse and mental health.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear

By BNN Correspondents

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown

By Israel Ojoko

Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals

By Israel Ojoko

Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen's Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife's Opposition

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja ...
heart comment 0
Coco Berthmann: From Alleged Sex Trafficking Survivor to Scandal

By Wojciech Zylm

Coco Berthmann: From Alleged Sex Trafficking Survivor to Scandal
Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them

By BNN Correspondents

Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them
Liverpool in 2023: A Year of Severe Criminal Cases and Substantial Sentences

By Israel Ojoko

Liverpool in 2023: A Year of Severe Criminal Cases and Substantial Sentences
Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves

By Safak Costu

Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
32 seconds
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
47 seconds
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
1 min
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
2 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
2 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
4 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
5 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
5 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app