en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Granted Parole: A New Chapter in a Notorious Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:15 pm EST
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Granted Parole: A New Chapter in a Notorious Case

In a significant development that marks a new chapter in one of the most notorious cases of medical child abuse, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been granted parole and released from prison. Having served 85% of her sentence, Blanchard’s release comes as a testament to the complexities of psychological abuse and the legal system’s handling of such cases.

The Unveiling of a Horrifying Tale

Trapped in a twisted maternal bond, Blanchard was forced by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, to feign multiple serious illnesses. However, it was later discovered that she was perfectly healthy. This form of psychological and medical abuse is known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, where a caregiver exaggerates, fabricates, or induces health problems in those under their care.

Desperate for freedom, Blanchard conspired with her then-boyfriend to murder her mother. This act of defiance ended in her conviction for second-degree murder and a prison sentence, while her boyfriend, who executed the crime, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Public Eye and Media Frenzy

The case not only sparked national interest but also inspired the creation of a fictional show streaming on Hulu. The gruesome tale of Gypsy Rose Blanchard gripped the public’s attention, casting a spotlight on the grim reality of psychological abuse and the controversial handling of such cases by the justice system.

A New Chapter Begins

After serving eight years behind bars, Blanchard walked out of Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, ready to reintegrate into society. Her immediate plans include attending a Kansas City Chiefs game with her husband and sharing her own story in an upcoming Lifetime docuseries titled ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’.

As she steps into freedom, the narrative of Gypsy Rose Blanchard continues to unfold, offering deeper insights into the consequences of abuse and the intricate workings of the legal system.

0
Crime Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear

By BNN Correspondents

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown

By Israel Ojoko

Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals

By Israel Ojoko

Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen's Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife's Opposition

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja ...
heart comment 0
Coco Berthmann: From Alleged Sex Trafficking Survivor to Scandal

By Wojciech Zylm

Coco Berthmann: From Alleged Sex Trafficking Survivor to Scandal
Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them

By BNN Correspondents

Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them
Liverpool in 2023: A Year of Severe Criminal Cases and Substantial Sentences

By Israel Ojoko

Liverpool in 2023: A Year of Severe Criminal Cases and Substantial Sentences
Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves

By Safak Costu

Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
28 seconds
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
43 seconds
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
1 min
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
2 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
2 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
4 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
5 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
5 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app