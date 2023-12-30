en English
Crime

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard-Anderson: From Prison to Advocacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:20 am EST
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard-Anderson: From Prison to Advocacy

In a surprising turn of events, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard-Anderson, sentenced to 10 years for aiding in the murder of her mother, has been granted early release from prison after serving seven years. Convicted of second-degree murder in 2016, the name Gypsy-Rose Blanchard became synonymous with one of America’s most shocking true-crime stories, involving a twisted tale of abuse, manipulation, and ultimately, murder.

Unraveling a Life of Deception

Gypsy’s mother, Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard, was discovered to be suffering from Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome. This led her to fabricate a series of illnesses for Gypsy, resulting in years of unnecessary medical procedures and a life of confinement for her daughter. The deceitful narrative spun by Dee Dee restricted Gypsy to a wheelchair, and she was force-fed through a tube, living a life of undue suffering.

A Tragic Outcome

Gypsy, desperate to escape her mother’s control, facilitated the murder by providing her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, with the weapon. Godejohn, who is serving a life sentence without parole, killed Dee Dee in her sleep, liberating Gypsy from years of abuse. The murder, committed in June 2015, sent shockwaves through the nation, revealing a darker side to the seemingly tragic tale of a gravely ill child and her doting mother.

Embracing Freedom and Advocacy

Upon her release, Gypsy, now married to Ryan Scott Anderson, shared her first selfie as a free woman on Instagram, a platform she joined in August 2023. Her posts express a yearning for liberation from her mother’s shadow and an aspiration for a new beginning. As she navigates the world outside prison, Gypsy is also preparing to launch a book titled ‘Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom.’

Despite her past, Gypsy has shown a determination to turn her life around and use her experiences to advocate for mental health awareness. Her story serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome, a rarely discussed form of child abuse.

Crime Mental Health Crisis United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

