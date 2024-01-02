en English
Crime

Gwinnett County Homicide: Two Teens Charged, One At Large

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Gwinnett County Homicide: Two Teens Charged, One At Large

In a chilling turn of events, two teenagers have been implicated in a homicide that occurred last June in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The Gwinnett County Police Department has been vigorously pursuing this case, which unfolded when a young man, identified as 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey of Snellville, was left at a fire station with gunshot wounds.

A Tragic End

Despite immediate efforts to save his life, Arnold-Causey succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. This tragic incident initially unfolded at Lenora Park where Arnold-Causey was reportedly shot.

Evidence at the Scene

Simultaneous to their response at the fire station, the police received reports of gunshots at Lenora Park. On investigating the site, officers discovered shell casings, confirming the location of the shooting.

The Search Continues

The police have charged two individuals in connection with the shooting. Anwar Singleton is one of the teenagers involved, while the other, identified as Prince James, is still at large. The location of James remains unknown, adding a layer of mystery and urgency to the ongoing investigation. As the Gwinnett County Police Department continues to unravel the circumstances surrounding Arnold-Causey’s untimely death, the quest for truth and justice carries on.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

