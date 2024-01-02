Gwinnett County Homicide: Two Teens Charged, One At Large

In a chilling turn of events, two teenagers have been implicated in a homicide that occurred last June in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The Gwinnett County Police Department has been vigorously pursuing this case, which unfolded when a young man, identified as 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey of Snellville, was left at a fire station with gunshot wounds.

A Tragic End

Despite immediate efforts to save his life, Arnold-Causey succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. This tragic incident initially unfolded at Lenora Park where Arnold-Causey was reportedly shot.

Evidence at the Scene

Simultaneous to their response at the fire station, the police received reports of gunshots at Lenora Park. On investigating the site, officers discovered shell casings, confirming the location of the shooting.

The Search Continues

The police have charged two individuals in connection with the shooting. Anwar Singleton is one of the teenagers involved, while the other, identified as Prince James, is still at large. The location of James remains unknown, adding a layer of mystery and urgency to the ongoing investigation. As the Gwinnett County Police Department continues to unravel the circumstances surrounding Arnold-Causey’s untimely death, the quest for truth and justice carries on.