Gwinnett Community Unites in Support of Slain Bakery Owner's Family

In the heart of Gwinnett, a wave of community unity has swept across the region, knitting together a community in the face of tragedy. The sudden and devastating loss of Ervin Fejzic, a 37-year-old bakery owner held in high esteem by locals and the Bosnian community, has evoked a deep sense of sorrow and outrage.

A Brutal Robbery Turns Deadly

Fejzic became the victim of an armed robbery outside his establishment, Fejzic Euro Bakery. The perpetrator, identified as Leroy Taylor, demanded a mere $50 from Fejzic. Despite complying with Taylor's demands, Fejzic was met with cruel and unnecessary violence. Taylor, armed with an assault-style rifle, brutally took Fejzic's life, leaving behind a grieving family and a community in shock.

Community Rallies in Support

In the wake of this heart-wrenching event, the local and Bosnian community has rallied around Fejzic's family, offering an outpouring of support and solidarity. Fejzic, a respected figure in the community, left behind a grieving wife and young daughter. Their pain has been felt deeply by those who knew him, and the community has responded with overwhelming generosity.

GoFundMe Campaign Surpasses Expectations

To aid Fejzic's family during this challenging time, a GoFundMe campaign was launched. The response was beyond expectations, amassing over $100,000 from more than a thousand donations. The campaign remains active, providing an opportunity for those moved by Fejzic's tragic end to contribute towards his family's financial stability as they navigate this period of profound grief.