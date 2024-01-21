Guyanese Man Arrested at JFK for Smuggling Cocaine in Frozen Shrimp

In a surprising twist of events at the JFK airport in Queens, a 22-year-old Guyanese man named Zacharie Scott was apprehended for attempting to smuggle an eye-popping 40 pounds of cocaine. The narcotics were concealed within innocuous packages of frozen shrimp, a ploy presumably designed to evade detection. Scott, an American citizen residing in Guyana, was nabbed during a routine bag check after arriving on an American Airlines flight from his home country.

Discovery of the Cocaine

During the check, customs officers were drawn to two of Scott's suitcases, laden with shellfish. A secondary, more detailed screening revealed the cocaine, shrewdly disguised as brick-shaped objects within the shrimp packages. The narcotics, weighing an astounding 18.45 kilograms, are estimated to have a street value ranging from $239,850 to $479,700.

Admission and Impending Penalty

Upon being confronted with the evidence, Scott confessed to the illegal smuggling attempt. He admitted to having agreed to transport the drugs in exchange for a payment between $5,000 to $6,000. If convicted for this significant involvement in drug trafficking, Scott faces a daunting sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The Unending War on Drugs

This incident underscores the relentless efforts of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to intercept illegal narcotics and the increasingly inventive methods deployed by traffickers to sidestep detection. It serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing war on drugs, the human stakes involved, and the long shadows they cast over lives like Scott's.