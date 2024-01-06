en English
Crime

Guyana’s 2023: A Tale of Trials and Triumphs

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Guyana's 2023: A Tale of Trials and Triumphs

Looking back on the year 2023, Guyana experienced a wave of societal challenges, with a significant rise in violent crimes, domestic violence specifically against women, and issues of road safety due to reckless driving. The year also witnessed several tragic incidents, including a woman beaten to her death by her husband, multiple fatal shootings, chop attacks, and property damage from accidental and intentional fires.

A Year of Challenges

In 2023, the country was plagued by violent crimes, with numerous incidents that shook the nation. One such incident involved a woman who was beaten to death by her husband, highlighting a deeply troubling trend of domestic violence against women. The country also faced multiple fatal shootings and chop attacks, adding to the wave of criminality. Furthermore, non-compliance with traffic regulations led to fatal accidents, emphasizing the need for effective road safety measures.

Progress Amidst Turmoil

Despite these challenges, Guyana also made significant strides on various fronts. The country began a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council and prepared to chair CARICOM. In a bid to ease tensions, the Argyle Agreement was initiated to manage aggression from Venezuela. President Ali took proactive steps to strengthen international relations and economic partnerships, especially focusing on the burgeoning oil sector.

Economic Developments and Future Prospects

The local business community exhibited confidence in Guyana’s economy, marking new investments in infrastructure and expansion of franchises like Demerara Bank and Camex Restaurant Inc. The government focused on fulfilling its 2020 election manifesto promises, with significant projects in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and agriculture. The country anticipates continued growth in sugar production, rice earnings, and non-traditional exports, offering a positive outlook for 2024.

Adding to the country’s economic milestones, India approved a 5-year memorandum of understanding with Guyana for cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector. This development covers sourcing of crude oil and participation of Indian companies in exploration, production, and crude oil refining. Additionally, Guyana’s carbon credit agreement with Hess Corporation is expected to generate US$750 million in revenue over ten years, fuelling developmental projects in Amerindian communities and impacting positively on economic projects in Guyana.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

