Guyana Murder Suspect Confesses, Implicates Victim's Sister

In a shocking twist to an ongoing murder investigation, Shaquawn 'Izwe$' Alleyne, a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend Shonette Dover, has made a full confession. The Guyana Police Force announced that Alleyne, who was apprehended in Suriname, has been extradited to Guyana to face charges related to the 2021 murder.

Upon his return to Guyana, Alleyne was transported to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Georgetown. There, he admitted to the investigators his involvement in the crime. Alleyne confessed to accidentally shooting Dover while cleaning a gun, a mistake that tragically cost his girlfriend her life.

Disposal of the Body: Sister's Involvement

Alleyne’s confession took an even darker turn when he implicated Dover's sister in the crime. According to Alleyne, she assisted him in burying Dover's body in a shallow grave, in an attempt to cover up the murder. This significant revelation has added another layer of complexity to the case, raising questions about the sister’s role and complicity.

Following his confession, Alleyne also admitted to selling the gun used in the murder and fleeing to Suriname. The Guyana Police Force continues its thorough investigation into the case. Crime Chief and Assistant Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum confirmed Alleyne's confession and the involvement of Dover's sister. As the investigation unfolds, the truth behind this tragic event becomes grimmer, revealing a tale of accidental death, panicked cover-up, and a flight from justice.