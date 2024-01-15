Guyana Authorities Seize and Destroy Billion-Dollar Marijuana Farm

In a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in the region, the Guyana police, in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), carried out a successful operation leading to the eradication of a massive marijuana farm and seizure of a substantial quantity of cultivated marijuana. The operation took place in the Upper Berbice River community of Gaetroy, following a tip-off.

A Massive Find

The operation unveiled a significant stash of over 6,000 marijuana plants and an estimated 8,000 pounds of dried marijuana stored in a house. The site comprised not only the marijuana farm but also a wooden house and two camps, all of which were wiped out by the officials. Despite the vastness of the operation, notably, there were no individuals present at the location upon the officials’ arrival.

The Impact on Illegal Drug Trade

The total value of the destroyed marijuana was estimated to be around 3.2 billion Guyana dollars, equivalent to approximately 15 million US dollars. This operation, therefore, represents a substantial hit to the illegal drug trade in the region. However, the lack of arrests underscores the reality that those responsible managed to slip through law enforcement’s fingers, posing a continuing challenge to the authorities.

Continuing Efforts

The Guyana Police Force and the GDF’s joint operation marked another crucial step in their ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade. Although the operation did not result in arrest, the substantial seizure and destruction of such a large amount of marijuana disrupt the supply chain, putting a dent in the operations of those involved in this illicit trade. The authorities remain committed to their fight against the illegal drug trade, vowing to continue their relentless pursuit to bring those involved to justice.