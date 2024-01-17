Guyana Authorities Ramp Up Efforts Against New Drug 'Grippy'

Authorities in Guyana have intensified their efforts to combat a new illegal drug, known as 'grippy', believed to be a potent form of marijuana originating from two South American Spanish-speaking countries. The Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, has expressed worry about the circulation of this drug and the potential impact it might have on society.

Advertisment

Efforts by Law Enforcement Agencies

The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have been diligently working to prevent the importation and use of grippy and other illegal substances. Their commitment to the cause recently bore fruit as they made significant progress with the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 273 pounds of grippy. The authorities also seized a boat and an engine, believed to be instrumental in the transport of the illicit substance.

Focus on Synthetic Drugs

Advertisment

In addition to grippy, authorities are also focusing on combating the use of synthetic drugs like ecstasy, especially at rave-type parties that may involve school-aged individuals. The potential harm these substances can inflict on the mental and physical health of the youth is a cause for concern, prompting an aggressive approach towards their eradication.

Drug Seizures in 2023

Statistics from 2023 show that approximately 1,425 kilograms of cannabis were seized and 131 acres of cannabis fields were eradicated. In the previous year, 138 individuals were charged and brought before court for illegal narcotics possession, which included cocaine. These figures highlight the ongoing struggle against drug trafficking and abuse, and underline the commitment of the Guyanese authorities to keep their country safe from the scourge of narcotics.