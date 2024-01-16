Guwala's Downfall: A Tale of Armed Bank Robberies in the Capital Region

Guwala's Downfall: The Tale of a Bank Robber

For 30-year-old Ulysses Jessie Walls, also known by his alias 'Guwala,' the road has ended with a sentence of 17 years in federal prison. From the Capital Region in Rensselaer, the man found himself entwined in a tale of armed bank robberies that unfolded in 2019.

Double Strike: Albany Trustco and M&T Bank

Walls, together with his accomplice Christopher Cohn, alias 'Wolf,' staged two daring heists. The first target was Albany Trustco Bank on February 6, where the pair threatened bank employees and made away with approximately $150,000. Not long after, on February 26, they struck again, this time at an M&T Bank in North Greenbush. This second robbery, unlike the first, involved gunfire, with a bullet grazing a bank employee.

The Arrest: A Calculated Maneuver

The arrest of Walls and Cohn was an exercise in quick thinking and calculated maneuvers. A bank employee secretly attached a GPS device to the stolen money, leading authorities straight to an Albany motel. There, they apprehended Walls, who was found with $3,800 in cash, ski masks, and clothing that matched the attire seen on the bank robbers. He was subsequently ordered to pay over $167,000 in restitution and forfeit more than $79,000.

Walls' accomplice, Cohn, found with $10,000 in cash and wearing sneakers seen in the bank's surveillance footage, has already received his sentence—over 20 years in prison. With the sentencing of Walls, the chapter of this high-stakes crime spree finally comes to a close, sending a strong message to those who dare to challenge the law.