Bangladesh

Gutiabo Vote-Buying Scandal: Two Detained Amid Accusations and Denials

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Gutiabo Vote-Buying Scandal: Two Detained Amid Accusations and Denials

In a significant development ahead of the local elections in Gutiabo, two individuals, Mohammad Naeem Mia and Md Shobuj, have been apprehended on charges of alleged vote-buying. The arrest followed a tip-off from local residents who suspected illicit activities aimed at manipulating the electoral outcome.

Caught in the Act

Local reports indicate that the duo was seized with a significant sum of Tk 180,000. During the preliminary interrogation, they claimed to be supporters of independent candidate Shahjahan Bhuiyan, asserting their intention to distribute Tk 2,000 per voter.

Denial from the Candidate’s Camp

Upon learning about the incident, Rafiqul Islam, the electoral coordinator for Shahjahan Bhuiyan and also the mayor of Kanchan municipality, vehemently denied their connection with the detainees. Islam accused the opposition of orchestrating a smear campaign to tarnish their reputation ahead of the elections.

Police Investigation Underway

Inspector Rezaul Karim of Narayanganj’s Bandar police station, currently overseeing the election duty in Rupganj, confirmed the arrest. He stated that the local police acted swiftly in response to the information from the residents. The confiscated cash has been recovered, and the detainees are currently under questioning to unearth the full extent of their vote-buying operation.

Bangladesh Crime
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Bangladesh

