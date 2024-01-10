Gurdaspur Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Navdeep Singh and Accomplices in New Delhi

Delhi’s underbelly was shaken to its core as the Gurdaspur police, in a significant operation, arrested notorious criminal Navdeep Singh, also known as Tiger, and six of his accomplices. This 19-year-old has a chilling 20 FIRs against him, making his capture a considerable relief to law enforcement agencies and the public alike.

Tiger’s Reign of Terror

Tiger, a name that instilled fear in Amritsar and Gurdaspur, has been on the run since his audacious escape from custody on August 28 while being produced in court. He has been implicated in various heinous crimes, including a nerve-racking double murder case in Jandiala last November. His reign of terror extended beyond mere criminal activities, as he also allegedly attacked Sahil Bhagat in Dhariwal, under Gurdaspur jurisdiction.

Masterful Capture

The operation to apprehend Tiger was a masterclass in strategic police work. It was personally overseen by SSP Harish Dayama and led by DSP Lakhwinder Singh. Following Tiger’s escape from Amritsar, the Gurdaspur police had been meticulously tracking his movements. Upon realizing that the noose was tightening, Tiger relocated to Delhi, but the Gurdaspur police were not far behind.

Accomplices and Arms Suppliers

The six individuals arrested alongside Tiger were identified as Karan, Munish Kumar, Jiwan, Vishal, Nishan Singh, and Charanjit Singh. These arrests could potentially open up a Pandora’s box leading to more gang members. Furthermore, the notorious gangster Happy Jat is believed to be the arms supplier for Tiger and his gang, with ongoing investigations into the matter. Given the gravity of the crimes and the scale of the operation, these arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the fight against organized crime.