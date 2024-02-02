Gunshot Victims Protest at Force HQ, Demand Action from IGP

In a poignant show of resilience, gunshot victims Festus Osaretin and Odion Igbinadolor stood before the Force Headquarters wielding not weapons, but their wounds and a plea for justice. The pair, bearing the brutal reminders of their ordeal—one with his entrails exposed from a stomach gunshot and the other, a shoulder wound that cost him consciousness—demanded prompt action from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

With the alleged perpetrators securely behind bars, the victims' fight for justice takes an unsettling turn. Claims have surfaced of a retired senior police officer attempting to pull strings and secure the suspects' release. This purported interference adds an extra layer of tension to an already fraught situation, casting a pall of doubt over the prospect of justice.

A Plea for Justice

The victims' protest took the form of a peaceful demonstration, their banner displaying the gruesome aftermath of their assault. Their goal was not to incite unrest but to urge IGP Egbetokun to take their case seriously. In a bid to ensure the scales of justice tip in their favor, Osaretin and Igbinadolor submitted a petition to the IGP. Their demands were clear: a thorough investigation and swift justice.

