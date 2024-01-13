en English
Crime

Gunshot Echoes in Newaygo County: A Fight Ends in Shooting and Arrest

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
In a startling incident, a 30-year-old man fell prey to a bullet in his leg during a scuffle with a 38-year-old man from White Cloud. The episode unfolded on the 1001 block of S. Walnut Avenue, a seemingly serene neighborhood in Everett Township, Newaygo County, Michigan. The clock had just struck noon on Friday, January 12, when law enforcement officers from the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office raced to the scene, responding to the disquiet.

Swift Response and the Unraveling of Events

Upon their arrival, the deputies laid their eyes on a grim sight. The victim, who had been shot in the leg, lay incapacitated, his injuries demanding immediate medical attention. The prompt response and decisive action led to his transportation to Corewell Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment.

The Arrest and Charges

The 38-year-old White Cloud resident, the alleged shooter was apprehended at the scene. The man is currently facing serious charges of felonious assault and felony firearm. Ensuring the protection of the community, he was swiftly whisked away to Newaygo County Jail, where he awaits his arraignment.

The Trigger and Aftermath

The shooting was the dire culmination of a reported fight between the two men. The escalation of the dispute to such a violent end not only led to the swift involvement of law enforcement but also the subsequent arrest and imposition of charges. As the investigation continues, the small township of Everett and the larger Newaygo County community grapple with the echoes of the event, a stark reminder of the long shadows that crime casts.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

