Gunmen Kidnap 30 Women in Katsina State Amidst Wedding Convoy

In a shocking incident that has gripped the Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, gunmen kidnapped at least 30 women who were accompanying a bride to her new home.

The event unfolded on Gamji Road between 8:30 and 9:00 pm on a Thursday night, as the group was on their way to Ungwan Murjiya village. The truck's conductor was shot during the abduction and is currently recuperating at Damari Hospital.

Official Confirmation and Ongoing Investigations

The Chairman of the Dandume Local Government Council, Alhaji Basiru Musa, confirmed the kidnappings and shared that there have been unconfirmed reports of some women managing to escape. He has pledged to investigate these reports further and promised to provide additional updates.

Persistent Criminal Activities in Katsina State

The areas of Sabuwa and Dandume have suffered recurrent bandit attacks. Despite the implementation of security measures, such criminal activities continue to persist in Katsina State, casting a long shadow over the region's safety and stability. This latest incident of mass abduction and violence further underscores the urgency of the situation and the pressing need for effective solutions.