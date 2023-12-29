en English
Crime

Gunmen Attack Town in Nigeria’s Anambra State, Two Police Officers Killed

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:42 am EST
Gunmen Attack Town in Nigeria’s Anambra State, Two Police Officers Killed
UGA town gunmen attack

In the quiet town of UGA, nestled within the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, an unexpected wave of violence has caused ripples of fear and uncertainty. On the evening of Thursday, December 28, 2023, unknown assailants launched a brutal attack at the Ezinifite/Uga roundabout, claiming the lives of two police officers and abducting several commuters. The motive behind the attack remains shrouded in mystery, and the identities of these ruthless gunmen are yet to be revealed.

As the clock struck approximately 5:50 pm, the peaceful routine of UGA was shattered by the alarming sound of gunfire. The attackers, unchallenged for hours, freely kidnapped unsuspecting people. They specifically targeted two police officers who were caught in their line of sight, ruthlessly gunning them down. The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident, though admitted that the details surrounding it were sparse.

(Read Also: Sacked Council Officials Accuse Governor Makinde of Deception over Unpaid Allowances)

Courage Amidst Chaos

In the aftermath of this horrifying event, the remaining officers engaged in a shootout with the armed assailants. Despite the threat to their own lives, these brave officers stood their ground, a testament to their commitment to protect and serve. The assailants, however, managed to escape, leaving behind a scene of carnage and fear. The Anambra State Police Command has since launched a manhunt for these suspects and was able to recover a vehicle and an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the slain officers.

Despite the shock and grief of this tragic event, the Commissioner of Police has urged the people of Anambra State to remain courageous. He reassured the public that technology will play a pivotal role in tracking down the criminals. Amidst the heightened security and palpable fear, he urged the residents to continue with their daily activities, especially during the yuletide season. As the investigation continues, the town of UGA reflects the resilience of its people, standing strong in the face of adversity.

(Read Also: Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu’s Death)

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

