Gunfire Erupts at Aberdeen Food Lion Parking Lot: Shooter and Victim on the Run

A chilling episode unfolded on a seemingly normal Wednesday evening as a shooting incident occurred at a Food Lion parking lot located off NC Highway 5 in Aberdeen. The peaceful night was shattered by gunfire as an individual approached a parked vehicle and began shooting, plunging the scene into chaos. According to the Aberdeen Police Department, both the shooter and the victim fled the scene before law enforcement could arrive, leaving behind a landscape of fear and unanswered questions.

Investigation Underway

Presently, the Aberdeen Police Department is rigorously investigating the incident, piecing together the fragments of the evening's events. Evidence at the scene hints at a high-speed escape following the shooting, as indicated by the car fluids detected on the ground. These findings suggest that the victim's vehicle might have been hit by the gunfire.

The Aberdeen Police arrived at the scene promptly, cordoning off a section of the parking lot with crime tape. Amid the eerie silence of the night, the scattered shell casings bore silent witness to the violence that had unfolded. The event led to a significant disruption in the area, with the police marking the shell casings and collecting other potential evidence.

Search for Answers Continues

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement seeks to understand the circumstances that led to the shooting and the individuals involved. No one inside the Food Lion store was injured during the incident, a small mercy amidst the chaos. However, the shooter and the victim remain at large, their identities shrouded in mystery. The incident has cast a long shadow over the community, leaving residents grappling with the reality of such a violent act in their midst.