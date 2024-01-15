en English
Crime

Gun Influencer Exploits Law Enforcement Loophole to Import Machine Guns: An Investigation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Gun Influencer Exploits Law Enforcement Loophole to Import Machine Guns: An Investigation

In a stunning revelation, a gun influencer, who gained popularity on social media, exploited a legal loophole to import machine guns into the United States. The influencer, known as Larry Vickers, used his relationships with small-town police departments to obtain permission to import these potentially deadly weapons, ostensibly for law enforcement demonstrations. This method effectively bypassed the stringent federal regulations that typically prohibit civilians from owning fully automatic weapons.

Exploitation of Law Enforcement Privileges

Vickers’ approach to obtaining these restricted firearms was simple yet ingenious. He would appeal to a police chief in a small town to assist in importing a machine gun into the country. The request was formalized by writing a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), stating that the police department was interested in purchasing the highly restricted weapon. This clever manipulation of law enforcement privileges for personal gain has raised eyebrows and concerns alike.

The Guns and Social Media Glare

The machine guns obtained through this method were not locked away in a safe or used solely for law enforcement training, as one might expect. Instead, they were paraded in front of the influencer’s sizeable online following. The influencer showcased the guns, discussing their features and capabilities in detail, all under the guise of firearm education. This exploitation of law enforcement privileges for personal gain and online content creation has highlighted potential vulnerabilities in the firearm importation process.

Authorities Step In

Upon becoming aware of this situation, federal authorities have initiated an investigation into the legality of Vickers’ actions and the role played by the involved police departments. The Department of Law Enforcement, established in 2022, is collaborating with federal law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, and the ATF. The department is actively investigating and striving to regulate any illicit activities related to firearms.

Crime Law United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

