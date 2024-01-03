Gun Crime Rises in Dayton and Cincinnati Following Ohio’s ‘Constitutional Carry’ Law

In a study revealing the impact of Ohio’s ‘constitutional carry’ law, the Center for Justice Research has recently published findings that spotlight a rising trend in gun-related crimes in two of Ohio’s eight major cities, Dayton and Cincinnati. The law, which came into effect in June 2022, permits citizens to carry a concealed weapon without requiring a permit.

Contrasting Crime Trends in Ohio’s Cities

While the study indicates an overall decrease in gun crime across the state’s major cities, Dayton and Cincinnati emerge as exceptions, displaying an upward trend in gun crime rates. In stark contrast, the city of Parma witnessed the most significant drop in gun crime at 22%, followed by Akron and Toledo, which reported an 18% decline. Columbus, Cleveland, and Canton also demonstrated decreases in gun-related offenses.

Implications of the ‘Constitutional Carry’ Law

The implications of this study hold national relevance, as Ohio was the 23rd state in the U.S. to adopt such a law. The findings raise important questions about the connection between gun legislation and public safety. The study, which included data spanning from June 2021 to June 2023, suggests that the law change did not significantly alter the number of firearm-related deaths and injuries of law enforcement officers in all eight cities.

A Complex Picture of Gun Crime

The study’s findings present a complex portrait of the effects of the ‘constitutional carry’ law. While the overall trend indicates a decrease in gun crimes statewide, specific areas like Dayton and Cincinnati display the opposite trend. These differences highlight the varying impacts of the law across Ohio’s cities and underscore the need for nuanced approaches to gun legislation and public safety strategies.