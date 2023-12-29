en English
Crime

Gun Attack at Dublin’s Browne’s Steakhouse: One Dead, One Critically Injured

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
Gun Attack at Dublin’s Browne’s Steakhouse: One Dead, One Critically Injured

On Christmas Eve, Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown, Dublin, was rocked by a violent gun attack, leaving one man dead and another critically injured. The incident occurred just after 8:00 PM local time, sparking panic among the patrons, many of whom were families celebrating the festive eve.

Details of the Incident

The deceased man, in his 20s, has been identified as Tristan Sherry, who was believed to be one of the gunmen. Sherry was reportedly assaulted and stabbed during the incident. The other victim, a man in his 40s, suffered severe gunshot wounds and is currently in critical condition. Both victims were known to the police for their connections to organized crime, as reported by Irish broadcaster RT.

Aftermath and Response

In response to the shooting, the Irish police, known as garda, increased their patrols in Dublin. They arrested one man in relation to the incident and he is currently being detained at a police station in West Dublin. An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer, with the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation providing assistance.

Political Reactions

The attack’s brutality was denounced by Ireland’s justice minister, Helen McEntee, who expressed shock and condemned the violence. She decried the significant human suffering inflicted during the Christmas period. Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also expressed his shock over the violent event, thereby echoing sentiments of condemnation and concern.

The Garda have appealed to the public to refrain from spreading videos of the incident circulating on social media and cautioned against the spread of misinformation. Amid fears of reprisal attacks, uniformed patrols in the Dublin region have been increased, and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to both victims’ families.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

