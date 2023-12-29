Gun Attack at Dublin’s Browne’s Steakhouse: One Dead, One Critically Injured

On Christmas Eve, Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown, Dublin, was rocked by a violent gun attack, leaving one man dead and another critically injured. The incident occurred just after 8:00 PM local time, sparking panic among the patrons, many of whom were families celebrating the festive eve.

Details of the Incident

The deceased man, in his 20s, has been identified as Tristan Sherry, who was believed to be one of the gunmen. Sherry was reportedly assaulted and stabbed during the incident. The other victim, a man in his 40s, suffered severe gunshot wounds and is currently in critical condition. Both victims were known to the police for their connections to organized crime, as reported by Irish broadcaster RT.

Aftermath and Response

In response to the shooting, the Irish police, known as garda, increased their patrols in Dublin. They arrested one man in relation to the incident and he is currently being detained at a police station in West Dublin. An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer, with the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation providing assistance.

Political Reactions

The attack’s brutality was denounced by Ireland’s justice minister, Helen McEntee, who expressed shock and condemned the violence. She decried the significant human suffering inflicted during the Christmas period. Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also expressed his shock over the violent event, thereby echoing sentiments of condemnation and concern.

The Garda have appealed to the public to refrain from spreading videos of the incident circulating on social media and cautioned against the spread of misinformation. Amid fears of reprisal attacks, uniformed patrols in the Dublin region have been increased, and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to both victims’ families.