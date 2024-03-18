Gujarat University Hostel Attack: Five Arrested for Assaulting International Students During Ramadan

Police in Gujarat University have apprehended five individuals following a violent altercation that left international students injured during Ramadan prayers. A dispute regarding the location of the prayers escalated into a physical confrontation in the university's western India hostel on Saturday. Officials emphasize the Gujarat government's commitment to taking 'strict action' against those involved.

Incident Unfolds

According to GS Malik, Ahmedabad's Police Commissioner, about two dozen assailants forcibly entered the hostel, challenging the students' right to pray there and insisting they move to a mosque. The confrontation quickly turned violent, with the attackers resorting to physical assault, stone throwing, and vandalism. Tarun Duggal, a senior police official, identified the arrested men as Hitesh Mewada, Bharat Patel, Shitij Pandey, Jitendra Patel, and Sunil Dudhirua, noting that further arrests could be imminent.

Impact and Response

The attack has sparked significant concern among the international student community, with victims reporting the use of stones and iron pipes during the assault. Navid Siddique, an injured student from Afghanistan, recounted how the attackers, initially questioning them, returned with a larger group to carry out the assault. The university hosts around 300 foreign students, many on scholarships from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. In response, university officials have announced plans to relocate the students to more secure accommodations.

Broader Implications

This incident is a stark reminder of the ongoing tensions around religious practices in India, recalling similar confrontations in recent years. It underlines the challenges faced by international students in navigating cultural and religious dynamics in foreign educational environments. As the investigation continues, the incident raises important questions about tolerance, safety, and the protection of international students' rights in India.