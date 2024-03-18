Gujarat University Hostel Attack: Five Arrested for Assaulting International Students During Namaz

On a quiet evening in Ahmedabad, Gujarat University became the site of a shocking incident that has since captured national and international attention. International students, gathered for their evening Ramadan prayers, were brutally attacked by a group of individuals, leading to injuries and a wave of condemnation from across the globe. In response, the authorities have swiftly acted, arresting five individuals linked to the assault, while the Ministry of External Affairs and the Gujarat government have pledged to take stringent measures against the perpetrators.

Chronology of Events

The incident unfolded on the night of March 16, 2024, when a group of men, allegedly led by Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel, stormed the university hostel premises. Armed with stones and driven by unwarranted aggression, they targeted the foreign students under the pretext of the latter performing their religious rites. The assault resulted in significant injuries to the students and damage to property. Following this, Kshitij Pandey, Jitendra Patel, and Sahil Dudhatiya were also apprehended, bringing the total arrests to five. An FIR was registered against 25 unknown individuals, highlighting the seriousness with which the authorities are treating this case.

Government and University Response

In the aftermath of the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement confirming the incident and the steps being taken by the state government to address it. Gujarat University has announced several measures aimed at ensuring the safety and security of its international students. These include the relocation of foreign students to a more secure hostel, the establishment of a foreign student advisory committee, and an overhaul of the university's security protocol, including the deployment of ex-Army personnel. The university has also seen administrative changes, with the coordinator of its study abroad programme and the NRI hostel warden being replaced immediately.

Broader Implications

This incident has not only raised concerns about the safety of international students in India but also brought to light the larger issue of religious intolerance and violence. The swift action by the police and the university's measures to enhance security are steps in the right direction. However, this event serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie in ensuring that educational institutions remain spaces of learning and cultural exchange, free from the scourge of violence and bigotry. As the investigation continues and the legal process unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor the effectiveness of these measures in preventing future incidents and in fostering an environment where students from all corners of the globe can pursue their studies in peace and security.