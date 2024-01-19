Gujarat Tragedy: Boat Capsize in Vadodara Claims Lives; National and International News Roundup

A tragic incident unfolded in Vadodara, Gujarat, as a school picnic took an unexpected turn at Harni Lake. Twelve schoolchildren and two teachers lost their lives when a boat capsized. The grief-stricken parents held the authorities accountable, alleging that their children were not provided with life jackets and safety norms were blatantly violated. Search operations are in full swing to locate the remaining victims. In connection with this incident, the police have apprehended two individuals. A comprehensive inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the Gujarat government, expecting a report within a span of 10 days.

Charges and Arrests

An FIR has been registered against 18 individuals, including the employees of the boating company and the boat operator. So far, three people have been arrested. To fully investigate the allegations of negligence, a high-level probe has been initiated by Vadodara police.

On the political front, the Congress party has expressed its disapproval of the 'One Nation, One Election' concept. The party has deemed the concept undemocratic and unconstitutional, believing it undermines federalism and the Constitution itself.

National and International News

The convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, who were found guilty of gangrape and murder during the 2002 Gujarat riots, have been denied an extension for surrender by the Supreme Court. In a disturbing report from Chennai, a domestic help of 18 years was allegedly abused by her employer, the son of a DMK MLA, and his wife. Two workers in Bengaluru met a fatal end, while seven others were injured when a school building collapsed. Allegations of child abuse at a private institution in Madhya Pradesh are under investigation following reports of children being subjected to torture. Globally, the UN Secretary-General has called upon Pakistan and Iran to de-escalate military tensions and resolve disputes through dialogue. In a volatile move, the Houthi militia in Yemen launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a U.S.-owned tanker in the Red Sea region. However, the missiles missed their target, further fanning the flames of tension in the region.