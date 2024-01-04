en English
Crime

Gujarat Police: Leading The Charge In Bribery Cases For Fifth Consecutive Year

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
As the clock struck midnight and the calendar flipped to 2024, a less than honorable accolade was being bestowed upon the Gujarat Police. The latest data from Gujarat’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for 2023 has cast an uneasy spotlight on the department, marking it as the leading government body in terms of bribery cases. This dubious distinction is not a one-off incident, but a questionable achievement the police department has maintained for five consecutive years.

A Disturbing Picture of Corruption

According to the data, the ACB has filed 66 cases involving 94 individuals apprehended for accepting bribes. The list of the accused comprises an alarmingly high number of police officers—65 to be precise—along with 29 associates. The police department’s significant representation in these bribery cases paints a disturbing picture of corruption within the ranks of those entrusted to uphold the law and protect the public.

Recoveries and Losses

In 60 of these cases, the ACB managed to recover bribes amounting to Rs 38.07 lakh. While this recovery is a testament to the ACB’s diligence, it also underscores the extent to which bribery has permeated the system. The money recovered represents a direct financial loss to the state, resources that could have been better utilized for public welfare.

Widespread Issue Across Departments

Although the police department stands out in this unsettling scenario, it is by no means the only government department tainted by corruption. The ACB’s records span 26 departments of the state government, indicating that the issue of bribery is not confined to law enforcement but is a widespread problem. It is a stark reminder that corruption is a deeply ingrained issue that requires a comprehensive and systemic solution.

As 2024 unfolds, the data serves as a wake-up call for the Gujarat Police and other government departments. The challenge lies not just in weeding out corruption but also in rebuilding public trust—a task that will demand transparency, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to ethical conduct.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

