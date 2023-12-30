Gujarat Police Investigate Suspected Illegal Immigration Network After Flight Diversion

In a significant turn of events, Gujarat Police in India are investigating a suspected illegal immigration network. The investigation was triggered following the return of a Nicaragua-bound Airbus A340, which was grounded at Vatry airport near Paris due to human trafficking suspicions. The flight carried 276 passengers, among whom at least 60 were from Gujarat. The authorities have interrogated 20 of these passengers to unearth their intentions and potential involvement in illegal immigration plans to the United States.

Exorbitant Fees and Suspected Human Trafficking

Passengers allegedly paid hefty fees, ranging between $48,000 to $150,000, to agents for assistance in reaching the US southern border from South America. The investigation aims to identify these agents and halt further illegal activities. The incident has underscored the broader issue of illegal migration, as close to 100,000 Indian migrants reportedly attempted to enter the US illegally this year.

Interrogations and Asylum Seekers

French authorities also interrogated two individuals for suspected human trafficking. However, they were released after confirming that passengers boarded the plane voluntarily. In a surprising turn, 25 passengers sought asylum in France. The flight, operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, originated from Dubai and had Nicaragua as its destination.

Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration Networks

The Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID) has recorded statements from 21 passengers of the flight. Many were unable to explain why they boarded a chartered flight filled predominantly with single individuals and unaccompanied minors. The CID has arrested eight of the 15 immigration agents booked in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar zones in a crackdown against agencies involved in facilitating illegal migration. Investigations into 11 other agencies allegedly involved in this illicit practice are also underway.