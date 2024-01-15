en English
Crime

Gujarat Man Arrested for Rs 15.47 Lakh Fraudulent Scheme under Guise of Share Market Investments

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Gujarat Man Arrested for Rs 15.47 Lakh Fraudulent Scheme under Guise of Share Market Investments

In a meticulously executed scheme, a man from Gujarat, identified as Dinesh Thakore, has been apprehended by the Chikhali police for swindling a 65-year-old tax consultant of a staggering sum of Rs 15.47 lakh. The fraud was committed under the guise of offering lucrative returns on share market investments.

Unraveling the Fraud

The fraud transpired between February and March of last year, with the victim lodging a formal complaint on May 20. The unsuspecting victim was initially contacted by the con artist in February 2023. Thakore spun a convincing tale of profitable investment opportunities, luring the victim into his trap.

Rising Suspicion and Investigation

However, when Thakore demanded an additional sum of Rs 3.47 lakh, the victim grew suspicious. The Chikhali police, under the commendable leadership of Senior Inspector Dnyaneshwar Katkar, launched an investigation into the matter. Their efforts bore fruit when they identified and arrested the culprit, Dinesh Thakore, from Mehsana district in Gujarat.

Confirmation of Fraud

Thakore’s involvement in the fraudulent scheme was confirmed through rigorous scrutiny of bank accounts and cellphones. The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for caution when dealing with unverified investment opportunities and the importance of swift legal action when faced with potential fraud.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

