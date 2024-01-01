en English
Crime

Gujarat Heist: Five Held for Stealing Antique Gold Coins

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Gujarat Heist: Five Held for Stealing Antique Gold Coins

In a significant turn of events, five individuals have been arrested in Bilimora, a small town nestled in Gujarat’s Navsari district, following a daring heist of 199 gold coins from the residence of Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Hawaben Balia. The coins, dating back to 1922 and engraved with the image of King George V, were unearthed during a demolition job at Balia’s house on Bazaar Street.

The Discovery and Theft

The gold coins were found by a contractor, Sarfaraz Karadiya, and four laborers while they were dismantling Balia’s residence. Hawaben Balia, currently residing in Leicester, UK, filed a complaint against Karadiya and the laborers, all hailing from Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh. The accused have admitted to the theft, with the coins valued at approximately ₹92 lakh now recovered.

Legal Implications

Following an investigation, the police made the arrests on December 26. The accused were remanded in custody until January 3, charged under sections 406 and 114 of the Indian Penal Code. The recovered coins are currently in judicial custody, with a pending court decision to determine their status as national treasure or private property.

Additional Arrests

In a shocking twist, four police officers from Madhya Pradesh were also detained for allegedly looting some of the already stolen coins from the arrested laborers. This development adds another layer of complexity to the case, which will be referred to the Archaeological Survey of India and the Gujarat government for further examination and assessment.

Crime History India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

