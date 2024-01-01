Gujarat Heist: Five Held for Stealing Antique Gold Coins

In a significant turn of events, five individuals have been arrested in Bilimora, a small town nestled in Gujarat’s Navsari district, following a daring heist of 199 gold coins from the residence of Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Hawaben Balia. The coins, dating back to 1922 and engraved with the image of King George V, were unearthed during a demolition job at Balia’s house on Bazaar Street.

The Discovery and Theft

The gold coins were found by a contractor, Sarfaraz Karadiya, and four laborers while they were dismantling Balia’s residence. Hawaben Balia, currently residing in Leicester, UK, filed a complaint against Karadiya and the laborers, all hailing from Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh. The accused have admitted to the theft, with the coins valued at approximately ₹92 lakh now recovered.

Legal Implications

Following an investigation, the police made the arrests on December 26. The accused were remanded in custody until January 3, charged under sections 406 and 114 of the Indian Penal Code. The recovered coins are currently in judicial custody, with a pending court decision to determine their status as national treasure or private property.

Additional Arrests

In a shocking twist, four police officers from Madhya Pradesh were also detained for allegedly looting some of the already stolen coins from the arrested laborers. This development adds another layer of complexity to the case, which will be referred to the Archaeological Survey of India and the Gujarat government for further examination and assessment.