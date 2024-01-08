en English
Crime

Guilty Plea in Harassment Case Disrupts Peace in Kingstone, Herefordshire

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Guilty Plea in Harassment Case Disrupts Peace in Kingstone, Herefordshire

The tranquility of Kingstone, Herefordshire was disturbed when 40-year-old local, Asa Frayling, was found guilty of harassment without violence.

His conviction, a result of pleading guilty to sending threatening voice and text messages, stood as a stark reminder of the hidden tensions in seemingly peaceful communities.

The incident, which took place between June 28 and July 3, has left ripples of concern among the inhabitants.

Guilty Plea and Sentence

Frayling, in a swift turn of events, admitted his guilt before the magistrates in Hereford. His admittance resulted in an 18-month conditional discharge, taking into account his upfront confession.

This course of action, while lenient, is not devoid of its constraints. Frayling is now under a strict 12-month restraining order, barring him from any form of contact with the victim or from entering the premises of Kingstone.

Crime United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

