Guilty Plea in Chicago’s Gruesome Womb-Cutting Murder Case

In a chilling case that gripped Chicago and shocked the world, 29-year-old Desiree Figueroa has entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder for her role in the gruesome killing of a pregnant teenager, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. The teenager’s unborn baby was forcibly removed from her womb in a horrific act of violence that has left an indelible mark on the city.

Guilty Plea and the Agreement

Desiree Figueroa, standing before the court at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, admitted her guilt. The plea stipulates that she will testify against her mother, Clarisa Figueroa, in the upcoming trial set to begin later this month. The mother-daughter duo is accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to their residence under the false pretense of free baby clothes, leading to a sequence of events that culminated in the young mother’s death. As part of the agreement, Desiree is slated to serve a 30-year prison sentence.

Unraveling a Horrifying Crime

The prosecution laid out the chilling details of the crime, painting a picture of Clarisa Figueroa as a woman driven to desperate measures after the death of her adult son and her false announcement of a pregnancy. This was part of a twisted scheme to obtain a newborn, with evidence unearthed on her Facebook page. Ochoa-Lopez, an expectant mother, became entangled in this web through a Facebook page for expectant mothers, where she connected with Clarisa.

The Aftermath and Co-conspirators

After the murder, Clarisa Figueroa called 911, feigning to have given birth to a non-breathing baby. However, the truth began to unravel when Ochoa-Lopez’s body was found in a trash can outside the Figueroas’ home. DNA evidence refuted Clarisa’s claim to the baby, revealing the gruesome reality of the crime. Clarisa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, who was deceived about the paternity of the baby and helped clean up the crime scene, faced his own reckoning. He has been sentenced to four years in prison for obstruction of justice. Meanwhile, Desiree Figueroa gave birth to her own child while incarcerated, approximately six months after the murder of Ochoa-Lopez.

As the city of Chicago grapples with this horrific incident, the trial of Clarisa Figueroa looms large, with the hope of justice for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and her family.