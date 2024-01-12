en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Guayaquil Strives for Normalcy Amidst Gang Violence

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Guayaquil Strives for Normalcy Amidst Gang Violence

Guayaquil, Ecuador is limping back to life following a brutal bout of gang violence that has left an indelible imprint on the city’s collective consciousness. The air vibrates with a palpable tension as residents, reeling from the shock, are gingerly resuming their daily routines. The city’s marketplace, once a bustling hub of activity, is gradually regaining its former vibrancy as vendors and pedestrians attempt to restore a semblance of normality to their lives.

Picking Up the Pieces

Dina Moreno, a market vendor, is among those who have bravely returned to work, undeterred by the recent closure of schools and the ever-present specter of further violence. The market, a veritable lifeline of the city, is slowly inching back towards its former self as vendors and preachers alike strive to reestablish the rhythm of life that was so abruptly disrupted. An air of solidarity has begun to permeate the stalls, as owners stay alert for signs of trouble, their shared experience fostering a new sense of community amidst the chaos.

A City on Edge

Contrasting the resilient spirit of the marketplace, the situation in Ambato prison remains fraught with tension. A staggering 178 prison staff are held captive by rampaging gangs, their families left in a state of agonizing uncertainty. Among them is Andres, whose brother is one of the hostages. He, like many others, accuses the government of negligence, their desperation echoed in the hushed whispers that fill the city streets.

The Battle Against Gang Violence

President Daniel Noboa has characterized the nation’s struggle against these gangs as nothing short of a war, reaffirming the government’s resolve to stand firm against intimidation. In an audacious display of violence, armed men held the staff of the TC television studio hostage, their actions broadcast live, serving as a chilling reminder of their power – a chilling testament to their ability to strike at one of the country’s most prominent media outlets.

Despite hundreds of arrests and the imposition of a curfew, there exists a growing apprehension that Ecuador may be teetering on the brink of becoming a ‘narco-state’, a grim prospect for a nation already in the throes of unprecedented violence. In response to this wave of terror, President Noboa has deployed soldiers to fight the gangs, marking a dark chapter in Ecuador’s history.

0
Crime Ecuador South America
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Belgian YouTuber YaNike Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Social Media Pranks Gone Wrong
The realm of internet fame often leads individuals on a pursuit of popularity, pushing the boundaries of decency and legality. Belgian YouTuber, YaNike, has recently found himself on the wrong side of the law, following a series of disruptive pranks on the subway that bordered on harassment and criminal behavior. The pranks involved throwing dog
Belgian YouTuber YaNike Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Social Media Pranks Gone Wrong
Mexican Nationals Plead Guilty to Assaulting Border Patrol Agent
17 mins ago
Mexican Nationals Plead Guilty to Assaulting Border Patrol Agent
Attempted Assassination of South Korea's Opposition Leader Stirs National Concern
18 mins ago
Attempted Assassination of South Korea's Opposition Leader Stirs National Concern
Mysterious Drone Drops Adult Toys in Oklahoma Town; Police Intervene
4 mins ago
Mysterious Drone Drops Adult Toys in Oklahoma Town; Police Intervene
Ecuador in Chaos: Notorious Gang Leader 'Fito' Disappears from Prison
6 mins ago
Ecuador in Chaos: Notorious Gang Leader 'Fito' Disappears from Prison
Poisoning Death of Iris Rita Alfera: Woman Charged, Community Fights Child Abuse
12 mins ago
Poisoning Death of Iris Rita Alfera: Woman Charged, Community Fights Child Abuse
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
44 seconds
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
56 seconds
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
2 mins
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
2 mins
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
3 mins
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
3 mins
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
3 mins
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
Senate Advances Bill to Reform State Election Cycle
3 mins
Senate Advances Bill to Reform State Election Cycle
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
4 mins
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
7 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app