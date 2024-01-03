Guam’s Jay Boi Elias Faces One-Year Sentence Over Family Violence, Looming Kidnapping Charges

In a court ruling that has rippled across Guam, Jay Boi Elias has been sentenced to one year in prison for misdemeanor charges of family violence and violation of court orders. In November 2023, Elias was convicted by a jury for an assault that occurred in October 2021 and the robbery of a woman’s possessions in February 2022.

Office of Attorney General’s Stand and Defense’s Argument

The Office of the Attorney General had pushed for a maximum sentence of two years, citing Elias’ history of violence and the imperative of ensuring community safety and deterrence. Counteracting this argument, Elias’ attorney sought a 60-day sentence, highlighting the victim’s testimony that hinted at the possibility of her maintaining a relationship with Elias.

Elias’ Sentence and Post-Release Conditions

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III handed down a one-year sentence with six months suspended for each charge. Post-release, Elias will be on probation for two years with a strict directive to avoid contact with the victim.

The Gravity of Elias’ Charges

Adding to the misdemeanor charges, in April 2023, Elias was indicted for kidnapping, terrorizing, and aggravated assault. This indictment followed a report from the same victim, who claimed to have been terrorized for months. Elias allegedly kidnapped and assaulted the woman, compelling her to wear a blindfold, threatening her with a firearm, and holding her captive for a week. He later robbed her of her cellphone at gunpoint. If found guilty of the kidnapping charges, Elias could face up to 35 years in prison.