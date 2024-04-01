Guam Police Search for 'Love' Tattooed Suspect in Violent Carjacking Incident

Guam Police Department has issued a public appeal to help locate 27-year-old Lasy Hauk, also known as Kang Pang, linked to a distressing carjacking case. This incident left a 76-year-old victim dragged by their own vehicle as it was forcefully taken. Hauk, distinguishable by the word 'love' tattooed on his fingers, is urgently sought by authorities.

Details of the Incident

On March 5, a carjacking occurred at the Maite Mobil station on Route 8, where a 76-year-old individual became a victim of a violent theft. The assailant, later identified as Hauk, allegedly dragged the elderly victim with the vehicle as he fled the scene. This act of violence has prompted an immediate response from the Guam Police Department, emphasizing the gravity of finding Hauk. Despite being listed as a person of interest, his whereabouts remain unknown, leading to an intensified search effort across known frequents including the Ironwood area of Maite, the Robat Street area of Mongmong, and the Route 16 area of Harmon near the Winster 2 Game Room.

Public Advisory

The police have advised the public to exercise caution and refrain from approaching Hauk if spotted. Instead, sightings or information regarding his location should be directed to GPD's contact numbers. The community's cooperation is deemed crucial in apprehending Hauk, thereby preventing potential future incidents and ensuring public safety. A flyer with Hauk's description and details of the incident has been widely distributed to aid in his capture.

Community Response and Safety Measures

In light of this event, there has been an outpouring of concern from the community, showing solidarity with the victim and urging others to remain vigilant. Local authorities have reiterated the importance of public awareness and cooperation in incidents of this nature. The case has not only heightened concerns over carjackings but also raised questions about measures in place to prevent such violent crimes.

As the search for Lasy Hauk continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of crime and the importance of community involvement in aiding law enforcement efforts. The resolution of this case could potentially bring closure to the victim and reinforce the message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated. The Guam Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens, with the community's support being an invaluable asset in their endeavors.