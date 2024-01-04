Guam Murder Case: Isaac Gurtamag Charged with Murder of Cousin Mike Tithin

Isaac Gurtamag, 42, has been charged with murder as a first-degree felony, along with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon, in the wake of finding Mike Tithin’s body behind a Mangilao home in Guam. On December 23, 2023, Guam Police Department officers, responding to a report of an expired person, discovered Tithin with an apparent stab wound.

A Deadly Night

A witness later identified Gurtamag as the last person seen with Tithin. Upon questioning, Gurtamag confessed to being with Tithin the night before his disappearance. He claimed that Tithin had threatened him with a shooting, leading Gurtamag to arm himself with a knife.

A History of Disputes

According to a woman’s testimony, Gurtamag pursued Tithin with a long object after an argument. Their relationship was not just that of acquaintances. The victim and the accused were cousins, and they had a history of disputes. One of such incidents involved Tithin damaging Gurtamag’s car.

Prior Criminal Record

Gurtamag’s involvement with the law is not a recent development. Prior to this case, he had a criminal record, with arrests in 2008 for alcohol-related charges and in 2014 for misdemeanor family violence and assault.

Consequences Await

Currently, Gurtamag is confined at the Department of Corrections, and the investigation surrounding Tithin’s murder has been concluded. If convicted for the charges lodged against him, Gurtamag faces life imprisonment for the murder charge and an additional 25 years for using a knife during the commission of a felony.