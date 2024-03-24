Guam Man Arrested for Drug Possession in Stolen Honda Odyssey

Early Friday morning, an unexpected discovery led to the arrest of 31-year-old James Anthony Sablan in Guam. Sablan was found by the Guam Police Department in a stalled vehicle, which was later identified as a stolen Honda Odyssey. He was arrested on charges of drug possession after police found illegal substances in the car.

Stalled Vehicle Leads to Unexpected Discovery

At approximately 2:50 a.m. on March 22, officers were conducting a routine check along Route 16 by the Guam National Guard Base when they noticed two vehicles that appeared to be stalled. Upon investigation, one of the vehicles, a Honda Odyssey, was found to contain Sablan in the driver's seat. It was later revealed that the Odyssey had been reported stolen on January 27.

Revelation of Illegal Substances

During the interaction with police, Sablan disclosed the presence of drugs within the vehicle. Authorities uncovered a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and a plastic baggie containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine. A field test conducted on the substances yielded a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine, leading to Sablan's arrest.

Potential Consequences and Bail Conditions

Sablan was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail. Following his arrest, Sablan was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, awaiting further legal proceedings.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating drug possession and auto theft. It also highlights the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in reporting suspicious activities, which can often lead to the uncovering of broader criminal activities.