Guam Arrests: Two Men Nabbed for Oka Payless Carjacking, Facing Multiple Charges

Two individuals, John Peter Babauta Jr., and Timothy Tedtaodao Serebour, were apprehended by the Guam Police Department following a distressing carjacking incident at Oka Payless in Tamuning.

This alarming event unfolded on a quiet Tuesday afternoon, casting a shadow over the community's sense of security. The suspects, now facing a slew of charges including carjacking, robbery, and child abuse, were captured after a tense foot pursuit in the vicinity of Enacia Condos, Tamuning.

The Incident Unravels

As detailed by the Guam Police Department, the ordeal began when a family of three, having arrived at Oka Payless around 5:30 p.m. in their white 2004 Toyota Tacoma, became victims of an unforeseen attack.

While the father and daughter proceeded inside, the mother stayed behind in the car. It was then that Babauta, alongside Serebour, approached her, falsely claiming the vehicle was theirs. Despite the woman's attempts to correct the misunderstanding, the situation rapidly escalated. Armed with a gun, the duo threatened the family, ultimately commandeering the vehicle.

The family's prompt report of the incident enabled the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command to act quickly. The stolen vehicle's recovery at Enacia Condos marked a critical turn in the investigation. Serebour was taken into custody following a foot pursuit, while Babauta was discovered attempting to hide behind the condo. Their arrest not only brought relief but also shed light on the pair's involvement in prior open cases, further complicating their legal predicaments.

Legal Proceedings and Community Impact

Following their apprehension, Babauta faces charges of carjacking, robbery, terrorizing, burglary, and child abuse. Serebour's charges mirror those of Babauta, with the additional accusations of resisting arrest, possession of a firearm without valid identification, and employing a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The recovery of the firearm used during the incident and the vehicle's return to its rightful owners mark a small victory for the community. As these cases move forward to the attorney general's office, the incident remains a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that exist within seemingly safe communities.

While the arrests bring a measure of justice, they also ignite conversations about safety, vigilance, and the mechanisms in place to protect citizens from such brazen acts of violence. The community's resilience and the law enforcement's prompt response highlight the importance of unity and alertness in facing and overcoming criminal acts.