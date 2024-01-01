Gruesome Discovery of Abused Dog Precedes Controversial Breed Ban in England and Wales

In Carshalton, south London, a tragic scene unfolded as a deceased XL bully dog was found with severe injuries. The dog had extensive burns to its front paws, a fractured skull, its legs were bound together, and disturbingly, one of its ears had been sliced off. This gruesome discovery was made just hours before a new ban on the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act in England and Wales took effect.

RSPCA Launches Investigation

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has promptly initiated an investigation into this horrifying incident. It remains unclear whether the fractured skull was the result of a tragic vehicular accident or a deliberate act of cruelty. The dog had seemingly broken free from a garden after a storm had caused a fence to collapse. RSPCA Inspector, Harriet Daliday, has made a public appeal for any information regarding this shocking incident and emphasized the deeply unsettling nature of the dog’s condition when it was found.

New Legislation on XL Bully Dogs

The new legislation under the Dangerous Dogs Act mandates that all XL Bully dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled when in public. It has made it illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let these dogs stray without registration and compliance with specific requirements. Offenders face severe legal consequences as of January 31. According to Sky News, at least 246 dogs living at rescue centres are expected to be put down in the New Year due to this legislation.

Public Reaction and Court Injunction

Despite the government’s intentions to protect the public from dog attacks, many dog owners have expressed their anger over the new rules. In a remarkable act of defiance, an individual named Sammy Wilkinson has been transporting XL Bullies from the Black Country to Scotland, where the new rules do not apply, finding them new homes. His efforts are being supported by a Go Fund Me page set up to assist him. On another front, campaigners have managed to secure a temporary court injunction, providing rescue centres a ‘breathing space’ to save the dogs from euthanization until further court orders.