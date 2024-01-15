en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Grimsby Robber and Assaulter, Ashley Bracey, Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Grimsby Robber and Assaulter, Ashley Bracey, Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison

In a string of criminal activities that has sent shockwaves through Grimsby, Ashley Bracey, a 36-year-old man of no fixed address, has been implicated in a series of violent robberies and assaults. The incidents, occurring on separate occasions in September, have left their victims in a state of terror and exacerbated the uneasy atmosphere in the town.

A Calculated Robbery

On the night of September 28, in a calculated move, Bracey targeted a man who had just withdrawn £80 from a cash machine at a local Sainsbury’s. Skillfully tricking the victim into believing he had left his bank card, Bracey launched an attack, making away with the victim’s money.

Prior Incidents

Before this incident, on September 18, Bracey had committed another crime. He had stolen a flatscreen TV from an accommodation where he was temporarily residing. The police, however, managed to recover the TV after Bracey had sold it to an associate.

A Violent Stay

In a particularly harrowing incident, Bracey, while in a state of homelessness, was allowed to stay at a friend’s house. However, instead of gratitude, Bracey responded with violence, attacking his host with a knife and causing the victim multiple facial fractures. In the aftermath of the attack, Bracey stole £65. The court heard how the victim, now living in fear, is seeking a new home, suffering from nightmares as a result of the assault.

Turning Himself In

Following these incidents, Bracey voluntarily turned himself in at a police station, ominously stating that he would repeat his actions if released. His defense mentioned his drug addiction as a motivating factor for his crimes but also highlighted his current drug-free state and expressed remorse, including letters written to the judge.

Judge Richard Woolfall, taking into account the severe impact these crimes had on the victims and the community at large, sentenced Bracey to nine years and eight months in prison, with an additional four-year extension due to the severity of his offences. Bracey will have to serve over six years before being eligible for parole, a decision that will undoubtedly bring some relief to his victims and the Grimsby community.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
46 seconds ago
Justice Misguided: Thai Man Wrongfully Arrested for Wife's Murder
In a shocking turn of events, a heinous crime unfolded in the Isaan province of Sa Kaeo, Thailand, where 47-year-old woman Buaphan Thansu was heartlessly murdered. The initial suspect was her husband, Panya Kongsaenkham, who was wrongfully arrested based on a false confession. Evidence later exonerated him and pointed towards an unlikely group of culprits—five
Justice Misguided: Thai Man Wrongfully Arrested for Wife's Murder
Man Fined for Assaulting Police Officer in Glasgow
1 min ago
Man Fined for Assaulting Police Officer in Glasgow
Delhi Man Dupes Aspiring Models, Arrested for Fraud
4 mins ago
Delhi Man Dupes Aspiring Models, Arrested for Fraud
Former Male Escort 'Vitality King' Denies Money Laundering Accusations
48 seconds ago
Former Male Escort 'Vitality King' Denies Money Laundering Accusations
Glasgow Court Addresses Violent Incident, Alcoholism and Rehabilitation
57 seconds ago
Glasgow Court Addresses Violent Incident, Alcoholism and Rehabilitation
Kohat Police Apprehend 33 Suspects, Seize Illegal Substances in Major Operation
1 min ago
Kohat Police Apprehend 33 Suspects, Seize Illegal Substances in Major Operation
Latest Headlines
World News
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
12 seconds
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
15 seconds
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
25 seconds
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
29 seconds
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
35 seconds
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
1 min
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy
4 mins
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
4 mins
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
5 mins
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
38 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app