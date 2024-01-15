Grimsby Robber and Assaulter, Ashley Bracey, Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison

In a string of criminal activities that has sent shockwaves through Grimsby, Ashley Bracey, a 36-year-old man of no fixed address, has been implicated in a series of violent robberies and assaults. The incidents, occurring on separate occasions in September, have left their victims in a state of terror and exacerbated the uneasy atmosphere in the town.

A Calculated Robbery

On the night of September 28, in a calculated move, Bracey targeted a man who had just withdrawn £80 from a cash machine at a local Sainsbury’s. Skillfully tricking the victim into believing he had left his bank card, Bracey launched an attack, making away with the victim’s money.

Prior Incidents

Before this incident, on September 18, Bracey had committed another crime. He had stolen a flatscreen TV from an accommodation where he was temporarily residing. The police, however, managed to recover the TV after Bracey had sold it to an associate.

A Violent Stay

In a particularly harrowing incident, Bracey, while in a state of homelessness, was allowed to stay at a friend’s house. However, instead of gratitude, Bracey responded with violence, attacking his host with a knife and causing the victim multiple facial fractures. In the aftermath of the attack, Bracey stole £65. The court heard how the victim, now living in fear, is seeking a new home, suffering from nightmares as a result of the assault.

Turning Himself In

Following these incidents, Bracey voluntarily turned himself in at a police station, ominously stating that he would repeat his actions if released. His defense mentioned his drug addiction as a motivating factor for his crimes but also highlighted his current drug-free state and expressed remorse, including letters written to the judge.

Judge Richard Woolfall, taking into account the severe impact these crimes had on the victims and the community at large, sentenced Bracey to nine years and eight months in prison, with an additional four-year extension due to the severity of his offences. Bracey will have to serve over six years before being eligible for parole, a decision that will undoubtedly bring some relief to his victims and the Grimsby community.