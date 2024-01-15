en English
Crime

Grimsby Man Jailed for Violent Attacks on Woman Met Through Facebook Dating

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Grimsby Man Jailed for Violent Attacks on Woman Met Through Facebook Dating

Stephen Whittingham, a 41-year-old painter and decorator hailing from the Carr Lane area of Grimsby, has been handed a 22-month prison sentence for his brutal treatment of a woman he encountered through Facebook Dating. The seemingly promising relationship quickly descended into a nightmare as Whittingham’s heavy drinking fanned the flames of jealousy, rage, and, eventually, violence.

From Romance to Nightmare: A Facebook Dating Tragedy

The Hull Crown Court heard of several incidents where Whittingham, under the influence of alcohol, unleashed a torrent of violent behavior on his partner. He inflicted physical harm, including strangulation that resulted in bruising and blows that caused a black eye. The woman was reportedly forced to barricade herself in her bedroom to escape his aggression.

A History of Violence and a Future of Incarceration

Even after the relationship ended, Whittingham continued his terror campaign with a barrage of abusive messages and death threats. His violent history, which includes earlier convictions for affray and assault, came to light during the trial. Whittingham pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, assault causing actual bodily harm, assault, and harassment.

The Court’s Verdict: A Stern Stand Against Domestic Violence

The court took a firm stand against Whittingham’s violent actions, sentencing him to 22 months in prison. In addition, an indefinite restraining order was issued against him. The court underscored the serious nature of strangulation, pointing out the significant risk of death or permanent injury it carries. This case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can lurk behind the screens of online dating platforms, and the imperative for the justice system to take decisive action against domestic violence.

Crime
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

