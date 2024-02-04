Grim Tale of Drink Driving: Woman Flips Car, Abuses Rescuers

On the evening of April 28, 2022, an incident unfolded on the R425 Abbeyleix Road, painting a grim picture of the consequences of drink driving. The central figure was a 57-year-old woman named Audrey Flanagan, whose reckless behavior not only put her life in jeopardy but also posed a significant risk to others on the road.

Unfolding of the Incident

Abbeyleix Garda Station's Garda McAteer received a distress call around 11:30 pm, alerting him of a car flipped onto its side. Upon reaching the scene, he found the driver, Flanagan, trapped inside the vehicle, incoherent, and nursing minor injuries. The strong smell of intoxicating liquor hanging heavily in the air immediately pointed towards the likely cause of the accident.

The Aftermath

Despite the precarious situation she was in, Flanagan's unruly behavior escalated. She hurled obscenities at Garda McAteer and the ambulance staff attempting to offer her much-needed medical attention. Her inability to walk without assistance further underscored her intoxicated state.

Flanagan's violent outbursts eventually led to her being transported to the hospital in a 'paddy wagon.' A subsequent urine test revealed a dangerously high level of alcohol—244 milligrams per 100mls of urine.

The Consequences

Flanagan was charged with drink driving and failing to produce a license and insurance. However, she remained absent from the court hearing. Another witness, Gemma Corcoran, added weight to the prosecution's case, recounting how she saw Flanagan's car swerving erratically before the crash. Given her behavior, Garda McAteer suggested that Flanagan has a serious alcohol problem, citing a public order incident involving her just the day before the crash.

In her absence, the court convicted Flanagan, disqualified her from driving for three years, and imposed a fine of 500.