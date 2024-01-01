en English
Crime

Grim Spate of Murder-Suicides Highlights Deepening Domestic Violence Crisis

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Grim Spate of Murder-Suicides Highlights Deepening Domestic Violence Crisis

In a horrifying incident, a Gurugram man Gaurav Sharma allegedly killed his wife, Lakshmi Rawat, and abandoned their two-year-old son in a locked room with her body before ending his life by jumping from a metro station in Ghaziabad. The ghastly act was committed at their rented residence in Gurugram’s S Block of DLF Phase 3 area, following a domestic dispute. Unemployed at the time, Sharma reportedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat and striking her with a brick. The couple’s child was also injured in the brutal attack.

Grim Spate of Murder-Suicides

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated tragedy. The United States has been witnessing a worrisome surge in murder-suicides. In a recent incident, a member of the US Coast Guard allegedly opened fire on his family in Port St Lucie, killing two people and two dogs before turning the gun on himself. A similar scenario unfolded in Central Florida, where a family is mourning the death of their grandmother, reportedly gunned down by her son-in-law.

Shockingly, six members of a Bangladeshi family were found shot to death in their suburban Dallas home in Texas. Brothers Farhan and Tanvir Towhid are suspected of orchestrating the murder-suicide, having allegedly planned the killings months in advance due to their struggles with depression.

Domestic Violence Crisis

These horrific incidents spotlight a deepening domestic violence crisis. Authorities are urging victims to seek help, and the need for violence interruption programs is increasingly evident. A striking factor in these murder-suicides is the common use of firearms, with guns implicated in 92 out of 591 cases. The majority of perpetrators are middle-aged men, with separations or divorces often triggering these violent acts.

Another chilling murder-suicide involved Watson Morgan, a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department in New York. He is believed to have killed his wife and their two sons before ending his life. The tragedy was uncovered when Morgan failed to report for his evening shift.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

