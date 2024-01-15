Gresham Carjacking Victim Survives Shooting Amidst Winter Storm Power Outage

In a chilling incident, a man was shot during a carjacking in Gresham, Oregon on a cold Saturday evening. The victim, sitting in his vehicle, was trying to keep warm and charge his phone amidst a power outage caused by a severe winter storm that had left hundreds of thousands without electricity. The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. near Northeast 178th Avenue and Oregon Street.

Surviving the Ordeal

The victim was fortunate enough to survive the shooting, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. After being discovered by the police, he was promptly rushed to the hospital for treatment. In the bleak winter cold, his survival story stands as a testament to human resilience.

The Abandoned Stolen Vehicle

The carjacked vehicle was later discovered, abandoned in a snow drift in a nearby parking lot. The suspect had fled the scene before the officers arrived, leaving the stolen vehicle behind in his haste.

Call for Information

The Gresham Police Department has issued an appeal to local residents and business owners to review their surveillance footage for any relevant information that could aid in the investigation. The community is encouraged to provide tips to the Gresham police tip line or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. The identity of the suspect remains unknown, and the search continues, stirring a sense of unrest in the community.