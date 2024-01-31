Gregory Massey Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges; Faces Over 22 Years in Prison

Gregory Massey, a 30-year-old resident of Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in the Eastern District of Louisiana. His guilty plea is the result of an extensive operation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New Orleans.

Mastermind of a Coercive Sex Trafficking Ring

According to the investigation, Massey, along with his girlfriend Patricia Hart, orchestrated a harrowing scheme of sex trafficking that spanned across the years 2021 and 2022. They forced two adult victims into commercial sex, exploiting them at various locations. Their modus operandi involved advertising the victims on websites, pocketing the earnings, and enforcing a minimum earning threshold. The duo also imposed severe restrictions on food access for the victims and used tracking mechanisms to monitor their movements, making escape virtually impossible.

Stiff Penalties and Restitution

As a consequence of his actions, Massey is now facing a prison sentence of 22 years and six months. This will be followed by eight years of supervised release. He has also agreed to pay restitution amounting to $128,800 to the victims of his heinous crimes. In addition to these penalties, Massey will be required to register as a sex offender, a lifelong mark of his criminal past.

Co-Conspirator Awaits Sentencing

Patricia Hart, Massey's accomplice in these horrific crimes, also pleaded guilty to the same charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. She is currently awaiting sentencing. The successful investigation and prosecution of this case involved the concerted efforts of HSI New Orleans, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Louisiana State Police, in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

In light of this case, HSI urges the public to remain vigilant and proactive in reporting any instances of human trafficking. A dedicated tip line has been established to facilitate such reports, reinforcing the collective stand against this grave violation of human rights.